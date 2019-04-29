Two arrested in Holyoke on drug-related charges.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested two suspects Sunday afternoon after investigating a report of suspicious activity.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that units, under the direction of Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy, who is the commander of the Day Shift Patrol Division, investigated suspicious activity at a large apartment building on the 100 block of Essex Street.
The apartment building, according to Lt. Albert, is a known hot spot for illegal drug sales and gang activity.
The building also houses multiple families and children, who are known to also play in that area.
Upon further investigation, police were able to arrest 56-year-old Springfield resident Roberto Bigio-Diaz & 44-year-old Turner Falls resident Jason Hamon on various drug-related charges at 145 Essex Street.
It was determined that Bigio-Diaz was selling illegal drugs and was also in possession of several bags of heroin at the time of the arrest, and that a warrant had already been issued for Hamon's arrest.
Holyoke Police were able to recover 300 bags of heroin and $4,700 in cash from Bigio-Diaz, and $708 in cash from Hamon.
Bigio-Diaz and Hamon were both charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin)
- Possession of a Class A drug (heroin)
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
Both Bigio-Diaz and Hamon were arraigned in Holyoke District earlier on Monday.
