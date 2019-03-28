HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Holyoke residents were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to an investigation into heroin trafficking.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at an apartment located at 41 Mosher Street at 2:20 p.m.
During their search of the apartment, police recovered approximately 5,300 bags of heroin, $900 in cash, a loaded .22 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun, a 2009 Audi A532 sedan, and $900 in cash.
Police took two suspects into custody and were placed under arrest.
Both 30-year-old Stalin Juan Marte-Castillo and 28-year-old Yarangeli Sanchez, both of 41 Mosher Street in Holyoke, are facing several charges, including trafficking 100 grams or more of heroin and possession or carrying a loaded firearm.
Lt. Albert adds that Marte-Castillo was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet at the time he was arrested.
Marte-Castillo was ordered to wear the bracelet for his involvement in a drug trafficking incident in West Springfield in 2018.
Lt. Albert stated that Marte-Castillo was arrested previously back in 2017 by Holyoke Police also on drug trafficking charges, and is scheduled to appear in court in connection to those charges at an unknown time.
Other agencies that assisted in the arrest of the two suspects were the Holyoke Police Narcotics Detectives, agents from the F.B.I.'s Western Mass Gang Task Force, the ATF, the United State Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, the DEA, and members of the Hampden County District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force.
Marte-Castillo and Sanchez are expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Friday.
