(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest in connection with the 2020 kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee man.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Connecticut said that Brandon Batiste, 33, of Springfield and Calvin Roberson, 38, of Waterbury, CT were arrested Thursday on charges including kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Prosecutors said that on the night of December 26, 2020, emergency crews responded to Shultas Place in Hartford for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, a man's body was found in the back of the vehicle. That victim was later identified as 28-year-old Francisco Roman Jr. of Chicopee.

Connecticut's chief medical examiner determined that Roman Jr. died as a result of several gunshot wounds.

Investigators allege that Batiste and Roberson kidnapped Roman Jr. in Massachusetts on December 24, 2020, killed him, and then tried to dispose of his body in Hartford.

The U.S. Attorney's office noted that Batiste was arrested in Athens, GA, while Roberson was arrested in Waterbury. Both are being detained by federal authorities.