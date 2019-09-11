PHILIPSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Marlborough men were taken into custody Monday night following a traffic stop in Philipston.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 9:00 p.m. this past Monday, Trooper Jason Macomber, who was assigned to the State Police barracks in Athol, was on patrol on Rt. 2 in Templeton when he observed a black Infiniti traveling close to 90 m.p.h. in the area of Baldwinville Road.
Officials say that the posted speed limit in the area was 55 m.p.h.
Trooper Macomber was able to catch up to the vehicle in question and immediately activated his blue lights.
He was able to pull the vehicle over by Exit 19 in Philipston without incident.
Trooper Macomber exited his cruiser and approached the driver's side window to speak with the operator, who was later identified as 21-year-old Jeovonne Maldonado of Marlborough.
Not too long after he began speaking with Maldonado and the passenger, who was later identified as 21-year-old Santos Macario also of Marlborough, Trooper Timothy Desmarais arrived on scene to assist his fellow trooper.
After speaking with both the driver and the passenger, it was determined that Macario had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Officials then placed Macario under arrest and took him into custody without incident.
Both troopers proceeded to search the area where Macario was seated, and were able to locate two bags containing approximately fifty-two grams of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine.
Maldonado was then asked to step out of the vehicle so that they can conduct a search of the Infiniti.
Upon further investigation, troopers were able to locate seventy-four vials of a THC extract and approximately $1,900 in cash.
Maldonado was also placed under arrest and both suspects were taken to the State Police barracks in Athol for booking.
Both Macario and Maldonado were charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class C Drug with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Maldonado was also issued a citation for speeding.
Macario's bail was set at $1,000 while Maldonado's bail was set at $5,000.
Both suspects were able to post their respective bails and appeared in Winchendon District Court Tuesday morning for their arraignments.
