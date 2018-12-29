Two arrested in Pittsfield on armed robbery charges.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Angelina's Sub Shop that occurred Friday night.
Pittsfield Police tell us that they were called to 97 West Housatonic Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
A sub shop employee called 911, stating that a masked man armed with a gun had just robbed the shop.
The suspect was described as an African American man, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask.
About a half hour prior to the 911 call, Pittsfield Police officials had responded to the Big Y Express, located at 202 West Street, for a report of suspicious activity, in which a Big Y employee reported that someone had entered the store wearing a mask, but then left moments later after being "spooked" by other customers who were entering the store.
A detective in street clothes, that was in the area at the time the robbery at Angelina's occurred, noticed two people walking on the street not too far from the sub shop, and approached them.
During the encounter, police located evidence on both individuals that linked them to both the incident at Big Y, and the robbery at Angelina's Sub Shop.
Upon searching the area on Friday evening and Saturday morning, police found additional evidence that incriminated both suspects.
As a result of the investigation, Pittsfield Police placed both 35-year-old Jameial Beckett and 37-year-old Ivelisse Ruusukallio under arrest.
The suspects, both residents of Pittsfield, are being charged with armed robbery.
Beckett is being held on $7,500 bail while Ruusukalio is being held on $2,500.
Both suspects are being held at the Pittsfield Police Department until their arraignment in Pittsfield District Court on Monday.
Pittsfield Police have been investigating a string of armed robberies that have occurred in the city of Pittsfield over the past couple of weeks, but there is no evidence that connects Beckett and Ruusukalio to those armed robberies.
Those robberies are still being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the robberies are urged to call the Pittsfield Detective Bureau at 448-9705.
