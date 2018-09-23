Two arrested in Springfield following high-speed chase.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested Friday night following a high-speed chase that began on I-91 in Springfield and culminated on Dwight Street.
Tom Ryan of the Massachusetts State Police tells us that around 10:45 p.m., a state trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over on I-91 near Exit 1, but the driver ignored the flashing lights and sped off.
State Police used a "tire deflation device" to slow the car down.
The car came to a complete stop on Dwight Street.
The driver and a passenger got out and ran off.
State Police pursued the suspects on foot and called in Springfield Police to assist.
The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Andfel Nieves of Springfield, was taken into a custody a short time afterwards by State Police.
Nieves is being charged with failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a class e drug, and a marked lanes violation.
Springfield Police managed to track down the passenger, later identified as 21-year-old Rene Quinanes, not too long after.
Quinanes is being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of a class e substance.
Both are expected to appear in court sometime this week.
