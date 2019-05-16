SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are in custody after an investigation into narcotic sales at a home on Indian Orchard.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Wednesday morning, detectives saw a man allegedly buy heroin from the Cedar Street home and then leave.
As that man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Allen of Springfield, walked towards Main Street, he was arrested and five bags of heroin were seized.
A short time later, a resident of the home, identified by police as 37-year-old Pedro Cepeda, left and went to his car, at which point, detectives converged and arrested Cepeda.
Investigators reportedly found 21 bags of cocaine and 20 bags of heroin hidden in Capeda's underwear and eight bags of heroin in the home.
Walsh noted that in total, police recovered 21 bags of cocaine, 33 bags of heroin, and $350 in cash.
Cepeda is facing charges including two counts of distribution of a Class A drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Allen is charged with possession of a Class A drug, as well charges related to two default warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.