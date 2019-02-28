Two arrested in Springfield on drug trafficking charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation into drug trafficking.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh stated that the Springfield Police Department's Strategic Impact Unit executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Bay Street late Wednesday afternoon.
Upon further investigation, officers seized thirty-eight grams of cocaine, crack-cocaine, an illegal firearm, and seventy-two rounds of ammunition.
The two suspects arrested are facing several charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, cocaine trafficking, and reckless endangerment.
The suspects' identities, as well as further details regarding the investigation, have not been released yet.
