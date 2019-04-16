Two arrested in Springfield on gun charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested two people on gun charges in the area of Sumner Avenue Saturday night.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, around 8:15 p.m., detectives, involved in an unrelated investigation, witnessed a drug transaction take place in a vehicle inside a parking lot on the 600 block of Sumner Avenue.
Walsh says that one of the suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Holyoke resident Isaias Santiago, attempted to flee the vehicle, but was quickly detained by detectives.
Police recovered $133 in cash from Santaigo and a firearm from the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as 30-year-old Palmer resident Samuel Sevilla.
Both men were then placed under arrest, and are being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Santiago was also charged with improper sale of a firearm.
Both are expected to appear in court sometime later this week for their arraignment.
