WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ware Police Department along with the West Brookfield Police Department, and The Massachusetts State Police performed a search warrant on Prospect Street in Ware.
The search occurred on Thursday in the afternoon.
This search warrant was executed after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from this residence.
Officers were able to locate a large amount of drug paraphernalia at the residency.
2 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the search warrant and the location of numerous drugs.
Fermin Diaz and Katie Young, who are both 29-years-old were arrested and charged with the Possession with intent to distribute Class B\, Possession with intent to distribute Class A, Possession of Class E, and the Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law.
Diaz and Young were transported to the Hampshire County House of Corrections.
They will be arraigned tomorrow at the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse located in Belchertown, MA.
Diaz and Young were both held on $10,000 cash bail.
Ware Police Department would like to thank the community for their continued support.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
