Two arrested in Wilbraham on drug trafficking charges.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were arrested and copious amounts of various drugs were seized
Captain Edward Lennon of the Wilbraham Police Department tells us that, on January 18 around 2:30 a.m., Officer Mark Shlosser was performing a security check of the Wilbraham Inn when he observed a vehicle in the parking lot that had fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Holyoke.
Officer Shlosser spoke with one of the Inn's employees, and obtained information on the suspects, as well as access to the room they were staying in.
Upon entering the room, Officer Shlosser observed a vast amount of illegal drugs, as well as drug manufacturing items in plain sight.
Officer Shlosser called in for back-up, and a search warrant was also obtained, allowing officials to search the room.
During their search, police recovered oxycodone, crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, hashish, marijuana, over 3,000 manufactured pills, cutting agents, scales, grinders, cash, cell phones, various over-the-counter pain medications, and various prescription narcotics.
Police then placed the suspects, later identified as John Morrison and Amanda Watson, under arrest.
Morrison and Watson are both facing several charges, including trafficking oxycodone, crack cocaine, and cocaine, as well as possession with the intent to distribute heroin, which is classified as a Class A drug.
