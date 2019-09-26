Two arrested on drug charge after search warrant was executed in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were taken into custody Wednesday night after police executed a search warrant at a home on Center Street.
According to Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, around 7:55 p.m., members of the Chicopee Police Narcotics Unit, Detectives Unit, and Patrol Division went to execute a search warrant at 30 Center Street.
When officers went to the door and announced their presence, they could hear movement inside.
They again announced their presence and demanded that the door be opened.
The occupants requested that the officers hold on.
As officers began to attempt to get the door open, they again heard movement, as well as a K9, inside.
Finally, the lone occupant, later identified as 46-year-old Chicopee resident Jeremy Wood, opened the door, and officers immediately requested that everyone inside to get down on the ground and show their hands.
As Wood was complying to the officers' orders, officials were forced to place a pitbull into a separate room due its aggression.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of several plastic baggies that contained, what is believed to be, cocaine.
During the search, officers also located an undisclosed amount of burnt glass tubes.
Wood was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a Class B substance.
While officials were in the midst of searching the Center Street residence, another individual, later identified as 42-year-old Lennox Heath of Brooklyn, New York, that resided at the home arrived and, based on the investigation, was also taken into custody.
Heath was also charged with possession of a Class B substance, and both individuals were taken to the Chicopee Police Department, where they were booked and held on $290 bail until their arraignments the following morning.
Wilk adds that the investigation remains ongoing.
