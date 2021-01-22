BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest following a pursuit and crash in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper tried to pull over a sedan with Connecticut plates for speeding and erratic operation shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday along I-91 north in Greenfield.
The driver reportedly refused to stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued. Procopio noted that the pursuit was called off a short time later.
About 40 minutes later, Bernardston Police alerted State Police that the vehicle crashed in the area of the Exit 28A off-ramp. The suspects then allegedly fled on foot.
State Police troopers and K-9 units arrived and joined Bernardston Police in a search of the area.
Procopio noted that around 9 p.m., Bernardston Police found a man and woman on Northfield Road. Troopers went to that location and identified them as the two suspects in the vehicle.
State Police conducted a search of the vehicle and reportedly found two clear bags, containing what is believed to be approximately 33 grams of powder cocaine in one bag and approximately 47 grams of crack cocaine in the other bag.
Investigators also learned that the driver, 25-year-old Raphael Cruz-Crespo, was wanted on warrants out of Connecticut.
Cruz-Crespo, whom State Police believe is homeless but is from Connecticut, was arrested on drug and motor vehicle charges, as well as being a fugitive from justice.
The passenger, 25-year-old Izabella Martin of New Britain, CT, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Both are being held pending their arraignment in Greenfield District Court.
