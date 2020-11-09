SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have seized drugs and a gun following the arrest of two men in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that late Friday night, detectives received information that 27-year-old Michael Williams of Springfield was in possession of a gun and that he was with 27-year-old Paul Kopy of Springfield in the area of Lawton Street.
Police arrived on-scene, detained both suspects, and found a loaded gun under the driver's seat of the car they were in.
Walsh added that detectives also seized 70 bags of heroin, pills, marijuana, 27 grams of cocaine, and more than $900 in cash.
Both Kopy and Williams were arrested on several drug and weapons charges.
Walsh explained that Williams has a previous conviction on firearms charges, while Kopy was convicted on drug charges in 2018 and had a GPS bracelet pending a trial for a September 2019 shooting.
