GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents were arrested earlier this week following a traffic stop near the Greenfield-Shelburne line.
According to Greenfield Police officials, on the night of Monday, November 11, Officer Jay Butynski had stationed his cruiser at the Mohawk Trail rotary at I-91 and was monitoring traffic.
Around 8:45 p.m., Officer Butynski observed a vehicle pass by him that had a license plate light out and a window tint that appeared to be over the legal limit.
Officer Butynski was able to pull the vehicle over without incident near the Shelburne line.
Upon speaking with the operator, later identified as 29-year-old Springfield resident Kaliah Malloy, and the passenger, Officer Butynski requested another officer's assistance.
Both individuals were asked to step out of the vehicle after an additional officer arrived and both men continued their conversation with law enforcement officials.
Officer Butynski then requested that a police K9 come to the scene to assist with their investigation.
A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 bags of, what is believed to be, heroin, a bag of, what is believed to be, crack cocaine, and a single 9mm round of ammunition.
Both Malloy and the passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Springfield resident Fernando Massey, Jr., were placed under arrest and charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A substance
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B substance
- Possession of ammunition without and FID card
- Trafficking in cocaine (more than 18 grams)
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
