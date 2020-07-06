SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman and man were arrested Saturday after police say they found a loaded firearm in their vehicle.
The incident happened at around 3:15 in the morning Saturday in the North End.
Police say the car they were in was traveling down East Columbus Avenue without its headlights on.
When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver, now identified as Mariah Hernandez, 25, allegedly 'refused to stop.'
"Officers were able to position their car in front of Ms. Hernandez on the I-91 Ramp near Union Street," says Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.
"Ms. Hernandez then stopped. She then attempted to drive around the officers' car multiple times. Eventually officers were able to force her to stop and place Ms. Hernandez into custody," Walsh adds.
Inside the vehicle, we're told police found 'several burnt marijuana cigarettes and metallic knuckles.
The passenger, identified by police as Jose Soto, 23, allegedly had an open bottle of liquor at his feet and police say he was wearing an Electronic Monitoring Bracelet on his ankle.
"Ms. Hernandez had a suspended license ... Officers located a loaded firearm on the floor of the car. The firearm was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition," Walsh reports.
Police also report that Soto is known to them.
"Mr. Soto has a prior conviction for carrying a firearm, more than three prior violent/drug crimes and was recently arrested on June 21st on firearms charges," Walsh adds.
Both Hernandez and Soto were charged with Carrying a Firearm Without a License; Soto receiving a 2nd Offense on that charge.
They were also both charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Devices, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon ...Soto charged with a 2nd Offense on that one as well ...and Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm wile in Commission of a Felony.
Additionally, Hernandez faces charges that include Failure to Stop for Police, OUI (Alcohol), OUI (Drugs), Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License and Failure to Display Headlights.
Soto facing an additional charge of Firearms Violation with 3 Prior/Violent Drug Crimes.
(1) comment
And I'm willing to bet our local judge here will find it in their heart to release him back onto the streets as they always do.
