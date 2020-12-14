SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested two people after an investigation into a weekend altercation.
Late Sunday morning, officers saw 20-year-old Derrick Stenson of Springfield involved in a fight with another man outside 51-59 Fort Pleasant Avenue, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Stenson then reportedly got into a car that was driven by another man, identified as 23-year-old Ali Ali of Springfield.
"Officers approached the car to conduct an investigation of the altercation and immediately observed marijuana and drug packaging material," Walsh added.
Stenson and Ali were ordered out of the car and police then reportedly saw a semi-automatic handgun inside the car.
Both Stenson and Ali were placed under arrest on charges including Carrying a firearm without a LTC, Carrying a loaded firearm without a license, Conspiracy to violate drug laws and Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.
Stenson is also facing a trespassing charge.
