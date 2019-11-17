SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to the 100 block of Marble Street early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.
Officers were able to locate two individuals that were involved in the shooting after conducting a traffic stop near Dale Street.
Officers were able to arrest the operator of the vehicle that was in the possession of a firearm.
Police also treated the passenger of the vehicle who was suffering from minor non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
A second car was also involved after crashing on Marble Street near Dwight Street. After crashing the vehicle the suspect tried to flee the scene.
Police were able to apprehend the individual, locate another firearm, and arrest the suspect.
A second victim was also located with minor non-life threatening injuries before being transported to Baystate.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is currently investigating the scene and Springfield PIO Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News the names of the suspects, charges, and booking photos will be released on Monday.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
