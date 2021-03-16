SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest following an early morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Dennis Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
Police responded and found an adult male with a gunshot wound and suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation began and police were able to locate a suspect, identified as Orlando Cooper, 43, of Springfield. He was placed under arrest on several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony.
Walsh added that police also found that Cooper handed his gun to a juvenile male and asked him to hide it. Officers located that juvenile on Regal Street and he is facing several firearm-related charges. The gun was found in a Regal Street yard.
