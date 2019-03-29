Kingley Street scene Springfield 032919

Western Mass News photo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found at a Springfield home.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that two bodies were discovered at that home along the 0-100 block of Kingsley Street Friday afternoon.

Walsh noted that "there is no threat to the public."

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.