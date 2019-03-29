SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found at a Springfield home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that two bodies were discovered at that home along the 0-100 block of Kingsley Street Friday afternoon.
Walsh noted that "there is no threat to the public."
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.