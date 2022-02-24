LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two boys will be summonsed to court following vandalism at a Ludlow church.
Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said that police responded to St. Elizabeth Parish on Hubbard Street Tuesday afternoon after a 911 call came in reporting that two male juveniles were spray painting a clothing drop box in the parking lot.
Investigators arrived and found that the church's sign and a statue of Mother Marie-Annie were spray painted with white paint, as well as the drop box, which was spray painted with several words, including profanity.
The person making the report was able to provide a description of the juveniles, who were found a short time later on Whitney Street. Investigators allege that one of the boys was riding a bike that had fresh white spray paint on it.
Valadas noted that an investigation determined that the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were the suspects and they were taken to their homes and turned over to their parent's custody.
Both boys will be summonsed to Hampden County Juvenile Court on two felony counts of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.