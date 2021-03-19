BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Bruins will have to wait a few more days before they hit the ice for their next game.
On Friday, the NHL announced that four more Bruins players entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.
Earlier this week, Boston forward Sean Kuraly was added to the protocol list, according to the Associated Press.
The B's game on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders have now been postponed.
The league said that they expect the Bruins to reopen facilities for practice on Wednesday morning, depending on test results in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.