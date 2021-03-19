Boston Bruins generic

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Bruins will have to wait a few more days before they hit the ice for their next game.

On Friday, the NHL announced that four more Bruins players entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier this week, Boston forward Sean Kuraly was added to the protocol list, according to the Associated Press.

The B's game on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders have now been postponed.

The league said that they expect the Bruins to reopen facilities for practice on Wednesday morning, depending on test results in the coming days.

