Two-car accident in Northampton leads to OUI arrest.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is facing several charges after blowing through a stop sign and striking another vehicle.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that they were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Federal Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night for a report of an accident.
When officials arrived on scene, they determined that a Ford Focus blew through a stop sign on Federal Street, and collided with a vehicle that was driving along Riversdale Drive.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as a 25-year-old man, was placed under arrest.
His identity has not been released yet.
The driver is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
