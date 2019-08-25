EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton Police responded to a two-car accident over the Holyoke line on Mountain Rd.
They were called to the scene around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
The road was closed, but as of 3:52 p.m. it has since reopened.
Holyoke Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene as well.
There is no word on how the accident occurred or if anyone was injured at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
