Two-car crash in Bernardston results in one arrest.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday evening following a two-car crash.
According to Bernardston Police officials, Officer Weaver responded to Rt. 10 near Turner Falls Road for a report of a two-car crash.
Upon speaking with one of the operators, an unidentified New York man, Officer Weaver smelled alcohol on his breath and immediately conducted a field sobriety test, which showed that the driver was indeed operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A search of the operator's vehicle resulted in the seizure of several bundles of marijuana, an open container of marijuana gummies, and two vacuumed-sealed boxes of an unknown substance.
He was then arrested and charged with the following:
- Operating under the influence of liquor
- Operating under the influence of drugs (marijuana)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D substance (marijuana)
The suspect was taken to the Bernardston Police Department for booking before being transported to the Franklin County House of Correction, where he is being held on $10,000 bail until his arraignment in Greenfield District Court.
We're told that an 8-month-old child was inside one of the vehicles.
It is unclear if that child sustained any injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Bernardston Police Department.
