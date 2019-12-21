SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a two-car crash inside the Springfield Plaza.
According to Springfield firefighter Sean Walker, firefighters responded to 1395 Liberty Street just after 11:00 a.m., where they found that a Nissan Rogue and a Cadillac ATS had collided.
The driver of the Cadillac had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Baystate Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.