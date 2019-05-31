Car crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash has occurred near Armory Street rotary. 

The crash involved two cars on early Friday morning. 

At the moment one of the cars involved in the crash is facing the wrong direction in the middle of the rotary. 

The rotary has now been cleared and traffic is moving as normal.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. 

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

