Portion of Center St. in Pittsfield blocked as crews investigate 2 car crash.

 Andrew Masse

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a two car crash in the area of Center Street Saturday night.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffrey Bradford tells us that, as a result of the accident, Center Street at West Street was blocked, but has since reopened.

It is unclear how many occupants were inside either vehicle, but Lt. Bradford adds that both drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with, what appear to be, minor injuries.

