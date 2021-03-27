HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Appleton Street was closed Saturday evening for a motor vehicle accident.
According to Holyoke Police, crews responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident.
There were no injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation. The roads have since reopened and the scene has been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.