PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update on the investigation surrounding the murder of a 34-year-old Pittsfield man Monday night.

Fred Lantz, Spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney said 28-year-old Bruce Romano and 22-year-old Anthony Boone have both been charged with one count of murder.

The two Pittsfield residents were arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of William Catalano.

Catalano was found lying on a sidewalk along Robbins Avenue in Pittsfield with several injuries including stab wounds around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Pittsfield man involved in fight with multiple people dies from injuries PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man died after authorities say he was found on a …

Just a couple hours later, Catalano died at Berkshire Medical Center.

Lantz said Romano and Boone allegedly stabbed Catalano, and now a third suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jason Sefton is being sought by police. According to Lantz, an arrest warrant has been issued for Sefton who lives at 23 Lake Street in Pittsfield.

Anyone with information on Sefton's whereabouts, or has more information on the case is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9705.