BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people are facing federal charges in what prosecutors called a large-scale marijuana growing operation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 41-year-old Weiqing Li and 49-year-old Li Qin Li have been charged in federal court with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities said that law enforcement agents have been investigating certain properties in and around Monson and Palmer since July 2019.

Police activity seen along Route 32 in Monson MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on the scene of a possible raid in Monson.

On Wednesday, federal agents executed search warrants and reportedly discovered a “commercial-style marijuana grow operations at five properties,” according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that during the searches, agents found:

Over 800 marijuana plants at one Monson residential property

Over 700 marijuana plants at another Monson residential property

Over 900 marijuana plants at one Palmer residential property

Over 600 marijuana plants at another Palmer residential property

“It is further alleged that over 1,100 marijuana plants were found at warehouse in Monson, where Weiqing Li and Li Qin Li were located,” the U.S. Attorney’s office added in a statement.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court, via videoconference, on Thursday.

Authorities also announced Thursday that a civil forfeiture complaint has been filed against the two houses and warehouse in Monson and the two houses in Palmer.