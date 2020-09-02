SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield City Council seats could become vacant very shortly. This announcement comes after Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos and City Councilor Adam Gomez both won their races in the primary election.
After the November election, both Gomez and Ramos will have to decide whether or not they still want to be on the Springfield City Council.
Ramos defeated two challengers to be the state's representative in the 9th Hampden District, and fellow City Councilor Adam Gomez beat incumbent Senator Jim Welch for state Senate. Both are unopposed in November.
Western Mass News spoke with Gladys Oyola Lopez, the election commissioner for the City of Springfield, about how the city council will be impacted after Election Day.
"They would have to decide if they are going to continue to serve [on] city council, which is an option for them, or they would have to resign, and then someone else would have to be appointed," Lopez explained.
Normally, if a city councilor resigns, their position would go to their opponent. However, during their election for city councilor in 2019 - both Gomez and Ramos ran unopposed.
If either city councilor decides to resign, the next course of action would be up to the city council itself to decide who will finish out the term until December 2021.
"They would have a period where they would accept resumes or applications for anyone who wants to serve," she said. "Then they would meet as a body and vote on one individual for these particular seats. It would have to be someone that resides in each of the respective wards, Ward 1 and Ward 8."
Western Mass News spoke with Ramos, who said he is excited about his primary results. As for his seat in the city council, he's not sure if he will give it up.
"I haven’t decided that yet. I want to have that conversation with my constituents and see what the best decision moving forward [is]," he said. "I do still have a lot of unfinished business on the council that I want to resolve."
Western Mass News reached out to Gomez for a comment, but we have yet to hear back.
