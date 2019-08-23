Two CT men arrested in Westfield on drug charges.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Connecticut men were taken into custody Wednesday following a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Westfield.
According to Mass State Police officials, Trooper Daniel Cahill, who was assigned to the State Police barracks in Westfield, conducted a traffic stop on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Westfield around 5:45 Wednesday evening.
Officials say that Trooper Cahill had stopped a 2017 Infiniti Q50 sedan for a cancelled Connecticut registration.
After speaking with both the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Marcello Polanco of Willimantic, CT, and the passenger, later identified as 52-year-old Todd Joiner of Hartford, CT, it was determined that neither occupant possessed a valid driver's license.
Trooper Cahill also found out that neither Polanco or Joiner was the registered owner of the Infiniti.
As he was continuing to speak with both of the occupants, Polanco and Joiner appeared to not know each other's names and were providing, what was described as, inconsistent information.
Trooper Cahill then requested a K9 unit to assist him in conducting a thorough search of the vehicle.
Upon arrival, K9 Emma guided Trooper Cahill and her handler, Trooper Norman Stanikmas, to the driver's side front tire, near the hood.
Troopers popped the hood and were able to locate a white shopping bag that contained two vaccum-sealed bags filled with approximately 483 grams-worth of, what is believed to be, cocaine.
Both suspects were then placed under arrest and taken to the State Police in barracks for booking.
As Joiner was being booked, officials found that he was concealing an undisclosed amount of heroin in his rectum.
Both Joiner and Polanco were charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Joiner was also charged with possession of heroin.
Polanco was also issued citations for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and not having a license in his possession.
Both suspects were taken to the Hampden County House of Correction where they are being held pending bail or their arraignment in Westfield District Court, which is expected to take place later this week.
