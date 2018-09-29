SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are dead after a house fire Saturday morning.
It was a destructive fire.
So much so that the home is now completely destroyed and a family is mourning the loss of their loved ones.
Firefighters were called to the home on Bugbee Road just before 6:30 Saturday morning, and, upon arrival, it was fully engulfed, but their fire fight would become a lot tougher.
"We were met by one of the occupants inside the house, saying," Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson tells us. "That there were still two residents inside the structure."
Southwick Fire received mutual aid from surrounding communities, including Westfield, Suffield, and Granby.
It took up to two hours to be able to put out the fire.
"We had collapsing going on," continued Chief Anderson. "So it made it pretty difficult to get it from different angles."
Chief Anderson tells Western Mass News that they would later learn that two people were killed in this fire.
Neighbors we spoke with off camera say at one point, they heard an explosion from the home.
"Our hearts go out to the victims' families," says Chief Anderson. "It's frustrating upon arrival knowing we have people in there and the fire was in such conditions that we could not make entry into the structure."
Bugbee Road remained closed for twelve hours while investigators now work to determine what may have caused the fire.
"Currently," stated Chief Anderson. "We're conducting an investigation with [the] State Fire Marshal's office, District Attorney's office, Southwick Police, and Southwick Fire."
Chief Anderson tells us that they will be removing debris through the night and looking at smoke detectors to try and determine what may have caused this fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.