HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in an accident on I-91 in Holyoke in the area of the 13.8-mile marker, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police report that a Subaru registered in New York with one passenger was traveling North in the southbound lane.
The second vehicle, registered in Connecticut, carried two passengers. Both drivers were determined to be dead at the scene, according to State Police.
A passenger in the Connecticut vehicle is in critical condition, according to State Police.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash and its circumstances, including why the Subaru was driving the wrong way, are under investigation. According to State Police, all traffic lanes have reopened.
According to State Police, troopers from multiple barracks are on scene with MassDOT and Holyoke Police and Fire departments.
Western Mass News has reached out to MassDOT, and the Hampden District Attorney's Office. We are waiting to hear back.
