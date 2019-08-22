LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead following a crash Thursday in Longmeadow.
The crash on Route 5 involving a pickup truck and mail truck happened at 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the Connecticut state line.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that two people died as a result of the crash.
The force of the crash caused debris to scatter all over the road and prompting a large police perimeter to be marked off.
It seems the crash occurred following an incident just over the border. Enfield Police confirmed to Western Mass News they tried to stop the driver of the pickup truck. They added that the truck swiped another car and kept going.
After slowing down briefly, the pickup truck took off again from Connecticut into Longmeadow.
That's when the truck crashed into a mail truck.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with a man who said he spoke with the mailman, later identified as Dan Nacin, right before the crash.
"Sad to say that the man, the mailman that was involved in the incident, was our mailman today. He was not our regular mailman, so we asked him 'Hey, where is his...I forget his name...where is our regular guy?' He said he was just filling in and then about 45 seconds later, you just hear this huge smash. Instinctively, you know it was a terrible car crash," said Jack Yacteen, who works at a nearby business.
Yacteen said after he heard the loud crash, he quickly ran to the scene and couldn’t believe what he saw.
"Having a little side conversation with someone and them laying on the pavement. I am a little shook up, I guess," Yacteen added.
Maureen Marion of the Enfield Post Office tells us that Nacin was a forty-year employee of the postal service.
Members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are also on-scene.
Police anticipate this to be a lengthy investigation.
Longmeadow Police noted that Route 5 will be closed for an "indefinite amount of time" due to the lengthy investigation and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. They recommended the following detours to get around the area:
- Heading north: Route 5 to Brainard Road to George Washington Road to Maple Road
- Heading south: Longmeadow Street to Maple Road to George Washington Road to Brainard Road to Route 5 in Enfield
- From Exit 49 on I-91: south on Longmeadow Street to Brainard Road to George Washington Road to Maple Road
This is a joint investigation between Enfield Police, Longmeadow Police, and troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.