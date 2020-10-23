SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the crash on the 1200 block of Plumtree Road around 1:20 a.m.
Walsh added that two cars were drag racing on Plumtree Road and "One driver lost control and ended up on the wrong side of the road crashing into an AMR vehicle."
The driver and a passenger, both young adult males, died from their injuries at the scene.
The driver of the AMR vehicle was not injured.
Walsh noted that the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
This is a developing story. Stay with Western Mass News for updates on-air and online.
