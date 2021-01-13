SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Sheffield.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said that several neighbors called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to report a fire at 1715 Hewins Street.
Emergency crews arrived a short time later and found a home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from several area towns - including Great Barrington, Egremont, New Marlboro, and Caanan, CT - also responded to the scene to help put out the fire.
Two adults were found dead inside the home once crews were able to gain access to the house. The medical examiner's office will positively identify the victims and perform autopsies.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the D.A.'s office indicated that it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
