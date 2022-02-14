EAST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead following a crash in East Brookfield.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 49 at Flagg Road around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV, driven by a 61-year-old Fitchburg man, was heading north and a pickup truck, driven by a 71-year-old Leicester man, was heading southbound when, as they neared the intersection of Flagg Road, the SUV crossed into the southbound lane and hit the truck.
State Police added that both drivers died from their injuries. A passenger in the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man from Leicester, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
All lanes of Route 49 were closed for approximately four hours while crews remained on-scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
