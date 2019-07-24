SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to Rochelle Street in Springfield due to a fire on a roof and within an attic.
After arriving the fire was extinguished quickly.
Two men were displaced and are now staying with relatives.
There is over $15,000 in damage and one firefighter was transported to Baystate Medical Center due to unknown injuries at this time.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the solar panel system.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
