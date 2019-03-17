AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Agawam residents will have to look for other means of shelter after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning.
Lt. Narc Perreira of the Agawam Fire Department tells us that firefighters responded to 23 Fenton Street at 10:42 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived on scene, and were able to contain most of the blaze within twenty to thirty minutes.
Although no injuries were reported, Lt. Perreira added that the two residents that reside at the home will have to look for other means of shelter, and it is unclear when those residents will be allowed back inside their home.
The West Springfield Fire Department was called in to cover the Agawam Fire Department in case any other calls came in to their station while they responded to 23 Fenton Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshal and the Agawam Fire Department.
We have reached out to the office of the State Fire Marshal, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
