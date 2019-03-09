SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced after a cellar fire broke out at a home on Palo Alto Road in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, stated that firefighters responded to 54 Palo Alto Road just after 2:00 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a fire in the cellar of the home, and worked quickly to douse the flames.
Leger added that the home sustained approximately under $35,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and this incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
