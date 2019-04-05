Two displaced after fire breaks out in kitchen of Springfield home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are without a home tonight after a kitchen fire tore through their home.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Caliv, tells us that firefighters were called to 94 Glenoak Drive just before 8:00 Friday night for a report of a fire.
Crews arrived on scene and were able to contain and douse the fire, which originated in the kitchen, rather quickly, but the damage had already been done, the home sustaining over $100,000 damages.
No injuries were reported, however.
The people that lived at the Glenoak Street home will have to look for other means of shelter tonight.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
