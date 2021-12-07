alden st fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are without a place to stay after a fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Lt. Ryan, crews were called to 752 Alden St. for a report of a fire just before 5:20 a.m.

No one was injured.

The Springfield and Arson & Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

