PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two people are without a place to stay after a fire destroyed their apartment in Pittsfield Tuesday night.
Crews were called to a two-family home located at 110 Linden Street around 7:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, residents of the home had evacuated but a family dog did need to be rescued from inside the home.
According to officials, the fire was contained to the back half of a second floor apartment.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
