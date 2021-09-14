Roads closed in Pittsfield as crews respond to structure fire on Linden Street

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two people are without a place to stay after a fire destroyed their apartment in Pittsfield Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a two-family home located at 110 Linden Street around 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, residents of the home had evacuated but a family dog did need to be rescued from inside the home.

According to officials, the fire was contained to the back half of a second floor apartment.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

