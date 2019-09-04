CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities remain on scene investigating after a fire tore through a home on Marten Street Wednesday night.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that authorities were called to a report of a structure fire at 54 Marten Street around 10:25 p.m.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived, they observed firefighters smashing the windows of the home so that they could alleviate the smoke from the fire.
Firefighter Stiles of the Chicopee Fire Department stated that a second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid be brought in from surrounding towns.
As of 1:30 a.m., firefighters remain on scene checking for hot spots.
We're told that a husband and wife were displaced as a result of the fire.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
A portion of Marten Street was blocked off as crews worked to douse the flames, but has since reopened.
Firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base fielded all calls that came in to the Chicopee Fire station while officials were on scene at Marten Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department.
