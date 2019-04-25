LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are investigating what caused a house fire in Longmeadow Thursday afternoon.
Residents were asked to stay back, because the house kept collapsing.
The chief of the Longmeadow Fire Department told Western Mass News that the home is a total loss.
Officials tell us that it all started just before 3:00 after they received reports of a fully-involved structure fire at a home on Magnolia Circle.
Longmeadow called for back up from several agencies, including East Longmeadow, Shaker Pines, and North Thompsonville of Connecticut.
When they arrived on scene, they said they know of at least two people that escaped.
They did have some trouble bringing in water initially, but that has since been solved.
At the peak of the fire, a cloud of smoke scoured through the neighborhood, but most of that has cleared up.
While no civilians or firefighters were injured, Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn tells us that two people were displaced by the fire, adding that firefighters did not officially clear the scene until 11:45 p.m. Thursday night.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Longmeadow Fire and Police Departments, as well as the office of the State Fire Marshal.
Western Mass News will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
