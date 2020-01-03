WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Westfield home Friday afternoon.
According to Deputy Kane of the Westfield Fire Department, crews responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street just before 4:30 p.m., where they found fire emitting from the front of a single-family home.
Due to the age of the building and the amount of void space, the fire was able to spread faster than anticipated.
It took firefighters approximately forty-five minutes to get the flames under control.
Two residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
Unfortunately, one dog perished.
Westfield Police told Western Mass News that they had closed Meadow Street at Dubois Street, George Street, and William Street as crews worked to extinguish the flames, but have since reopened.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Westfield Fire Department, Westfield Police, and Mass State Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.