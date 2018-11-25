SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were displaced following a basement fire at their home on Sunday.
Springfield Fire officials tell us they were called to 30 Putnam Circle just before 10 Sunday morning.
When officials arrived on scene, they found that the house's basement had caught fire, and was quickly doused.
Thankfully, the occupants inside, two people and their dog, were not injured, but were displaced as a result.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
