LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Longmeadow residents are without a place to call home tonight after a fire tore through their home Wednesday evening.
Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn tells us that firefighters, along with members of the Longmeadow Fire Department, were called to 50 West Road for a report of a fire at a home.
When fire officials arrived on scene, they located a fire on the second floor of, what is described as, a private residence.
Chief Dearborn adds that two people were at the time the fire broke out.
Luckily, both occupants were able to escape the home unharmed, with Chief Dearborn stating that no injuries were reported.
While fire and police officials remain on scene, the fire has been extinguished, officials are still determining what caused the home to go up in flames.
Both occupants will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being.
Chief Dearborn tells us that the home sustained heavy smoke, fire, and water damage.
An estimated cost of damages has not yet been released yet.
Members of the East Longmeadow and North Thompsonville, a fire department from the town of Enfield, CT, were called in to assist.
The Agawam Fire Department was called in to provide station coverage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshal, as well as the Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments.
